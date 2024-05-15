Police Foil Terrorist Plot, Defuse 8kg Of Explosive Material
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Khyber Police successfully foiled a terrorist plot by defusing 8kg of explosive material planted near a checkpoint in Landi Kotal, Khyber District.
According to police reports, a suspicious box was discovered installed on the wall of the checkpoint, prompting swift action from law enforcement.
The police promptly evacuated the checkpoint and assumed positions.
The Bomb Disposal (BD) Unit squad swiftly arrived at the scene and successfully defused the explosive material.
DPO of Khyber Salim Abbas Kolachi commended the police force for thwarting yet another cowardly attempt by terrorists.
He also praised the expertise of BD Unit Khyber in handling and defusing explosive materials.
The police's timely intervention has undoubtedly saved countless lives by preventing this terrorist plot from being executed.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Decades of brutal militarization, HR abuses go unchecked in IIOJK7 minutes ago
-
SMC principal visits Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital7 minutes ago
-
Student Council's election begins today (May 16)7 minutes ago
-
PM Shahbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina7 minutes ago
-
First Afghan International Scholar earns MPhil in Oral Pathology at KMU7 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for creating awareness among farmers about new types of wheat to increase growth7 minutes ago
-
Expert advises plenty of fluids, green vegetables to beat scorching heat waves18 minutes ago
-
Students of postgraduate college Abbottabad witness NA proceedings27 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for Major Babar Khan martyred in Zhob28 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab39 minutes ago
-
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures2 hours ago