Police Held 3 PO's, Drug Dealers, Recover Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police on Friday seized several drug dealers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics, illegal weapons during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements across the district.

According to police spokesman, a police party of Panyala police station led by Station House Officer(SHO) conducted operation at various parts of the area and arrested a drug dealer Maghar Ali, Muhammad Nawaz and a proclaimed offender Gulmir Shah alias Pasha and Sajid.

The police recovered a total of over 2575 grams hashish, 275 gram ice-drug, 590 gram heroin, a Kalashnikov, two pistols along with ammunition.

Separately, Cantt police party led by SHO Gul Sher Khan apprehended a drug dealer Muhammad Imran Nawaz and recovered 75 grams ice-drug and from Naj Hussain 1070 grams hashish were recovered.

The Cantt police also arrested proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Rafiq during patrolling.

Police registered cases against the arrested accused and put them in lockups.

