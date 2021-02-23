Police held nine kite sellers, flyers; recover 174 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine besides recovering 174 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Bani, New Town and Civil Line police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Tahir, Qasim, Sajad Khan, Asad, Usman Khan, Saif Ali, Safyan, Tamoor Ali and Muhammad Zeeshan and recovered 174 kites with 11 kites flying string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.