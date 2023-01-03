Police high-ups of twin cities agree to curb terrorism in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A special meeting of police high-ups of twin cities was held regarding the establishment of joint check posts and operations, intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and to curb terrorism and prevent crime.

According to the police spokesman, IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan visited Regional Police Office here on Tuesday.

RPO Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti welcomed IG Islamabad whereas City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari and Regional Officer CTD Rawalpindi Attaur Rahman participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the police forces of the twin cities agreed to adopt a joint plan of action in the strategy against terrorism and criminal elements.

Addressing the occasion, IG Islamabad said that all the forces of the country were united to eliminate terrorism.

He underlined that joint meetings of police forces will continue on a monthly basis.

The police forces of the twin cities will unite against terrorism and end criminal elements, Dr Akbar vowed.

Regional Police Officer RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti said that mutual cooperation would be ensured to protect people's life and property.

He said that the forces of the twin cities were using all possible resources to maintain peace and thwart terrorism and would continue operations against anti-social elements.