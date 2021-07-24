Police hold flag march to ensure law & order during AJK elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday held flag march to ensure law and order during the Azad Jammu & Kashmir elections.

The flag march was supervised by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

Police seniors, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic wardens and others participated in flag march.

The flag march was started from Police Lines Headquarters, Ammar Chowk, Rawal Road Turn, Ali Nawaz Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Murree Road, Rehmanabad, Shamsabad, Faizabad to Murree Road Liaquat Bagh after passing through different parts of the city ended at the same point.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the flag march was to ensure law and order during the AJK elections. He said that the election code of conduct would be implemented in letter and spirit.