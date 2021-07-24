UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Flag March To Ensure Law & Order During AJK Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Police hold flag march to ensure law & order during AJK elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday held flag march to ensure law and order during the Azad Jammu & Kashmir elections.

The flag march was supervised by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

Police seniors, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic wardens and others participated in flag march.

The flag march was started from Police Lines Headquarters, Ammar Chowk, Rawal Road Turn, Ali Nawaz Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Murree Road, Rehmanabad, Shamsabad, Faizabad to Murree Road Liaquat Bagh after passing through different parts of the city ended at the same point.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the flag march was to ensure law and order during the AJK elections. He said that the election code of conduct would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Election Police Law And Order Murree Road Traffic Faizabad Jammu Same Rehmanabad Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir March From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

2 minutes ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

32 minutes ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

47 minutes ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.