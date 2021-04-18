UrduPoint.com
Police Holds Flag March To Show Preparedness For Maintaining Peace In Ramazan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Police conducted flag march to show preparedness and foolproof security arrangements for maintaining law and order situation during the holy month of Ramazan here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the flag march was conducted from Police line which was led by SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider and SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi.

Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations, traffic police officials, elite force, Dolphin force and officials of Muhafiz Squad were participated in the flag march.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations said that the flag march was being conducted to give sense of security to the people and to show preparedness to deal any emergency like situation. He said that police ensuring all measures to protect lives and properties of the masses. He said that tight security arrangements have been made during the holy month of Ramazan and elite force officials have been deployed on patrolling duty to maintain law and order situation.

He urged citizens to cooperate with police in maintaining peace and inform the concerned police in case of any suspicious or criminals activities around them.

