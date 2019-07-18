Police launches crackdown against criminals

The City Police has conducted crackdown against criminals in the different parts of the city and arrested two accused

NASEERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police has conducted crackdown against criminals in the different parts of the city and arrested two accused.

According to police source, the operation was launched on the special directives SSP Jaffarabad Ayaz Ahmed Baloch led by DSP Muhammad Akbar Magsi with heavy contingent of police.

The police had arrested two criminals and recovered mobile phones, hashish, hundred of pistol bullets, four motorcycles, master key for breaking motorcycle locks, four TT Pistols, Kalashnikov and one rifle were recovered from their possession.

He determined that operation will remain continue till the end of drug peddlers and other criminals from the area.

The police registered the case against the criminals.

