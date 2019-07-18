UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launches Crackdown Against Criminals

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:57 PM

Police launches crackdown against criminals

The City Police has conducted crackdown against criminals in the different parts of the city and arrested two accused

NASEERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police has conducted crackdown against criminals in the different parts of the city and arrested two accused.

According to police source, the operation was launched on the special directives SSP Jaffarabad Ayaz Ahmed Baloch led by DSP Muhammad Akbar Magsi with heavy contingent of police.

The police had arrested two criminals and recovered mobile phones, hashish, hundred of pistol bullets, four motorcycles, master key for breaking motorcycle locks, four TT Pistols, Kalashnikov and one rifle were recovered from their possession.

He determined that operation will remain continue till the end of drug peddlers and other criminals from the area.

The police registered the case against the criminals.

\378

Related Topics

Police Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

PDMA issues alert about heavy rains, flash floods ..

21 seconds ago

Media and Police to enjoy best relations according ..

23 seconds ago

Mexico rescues 112 migrants smuggled in tractor tr ..

24 seconds ago

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on ..

26 seconds ago

Tourism to promote in industrial revolution in Pak ..

10 minutes ago

Almost 6Mln People Remain in Flood Zone in Indian ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.