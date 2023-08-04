Police mark Youm-e-Shuhada in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The police marked Youm-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Day) in the division on Friday.

A salutation ceremony was held at Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines here. Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, Commissioner Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, DPO Mohammad Faisal Kamran presented salute to martyrs and laid wreaths on the memorial.

A dignified ceremony was also held at Alhamra Arts Council, in which family members of martyrs were invited as special guests. President Chamber of Commerce, Anjuman-e-Tajran, Secretary Bar and civil society members participated in the ceremony in large a number. At the ceremony, tribute were paid to the martyrs through songs and children's speeches.

Addressing the ceremony, the DPO Sargodha said that the district police was proud of its martyrs and the families of martyrs were being taken care of in the best manner.

He said plots were being distributed among families of Sargodha police martyrs, who were martyred before 2017. Initially, plots were being given to eight families, while the process would continue in future and plots would be given to families of all martyrs.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti appreciated the spirit of martyrdom among the policemen. He said life could be sacrificed only for a great cause. The spirit of dying for one's country had been witnessed closely during service.

RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said the sacrifices of police martyrs were real assert to the police department. He said two days ago, Head Constable Muhammad Ali was martyred during encounter with the criminals in the region.

Later, gifts were distributed among families of martyrs.