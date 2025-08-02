Police Martyrs Week: DIKhan Police Pays Glowing Tribute To Martyrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Police Martyrs Week is being observed across Dera Ismail Khan with solemnity and deep respect, under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada. The week-long observance aims to honor the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty to uphold peace and security in the region.
During the week, police officers from different departments visited the graves of the martyrs. SP FRP Dera Range Azmat Ali Khan, along with SDPO Daraban Syed Murjan Khan, SHOs Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Syed Qamar Khan, Traffic Warden Incharge Qaiser Hilal Sial, and others offered prayers and laid flowers on the graves.
SP Azmat Ali Khan said that the martyrs are a source of pride for the police. "They gave their lives to keep society safe. Their sacrifices will always be remembered, and they set an example for the future generations," he said.
SP Paharpur Division Syed Asad Ali Shah and SHO Paharpur Aftab Alam Baloch also visited the graves of police martyrs, laid flower wreaths, and prayed for them.
Similarly, DSP Traffic Dera Chan Shah and Traffic Incharge Qaiser Hilal Sial visited the graves, offered Fateha, laid wreaths, and gave a formal salute to honor the martyrs.
The traffic police also organized a special Quran recitation (Khatm-e-Qur’an) for the martyrs, and prayers were made for peace and safety in the country and region.
The Police Martyrs Week is being observed with a series of events, including visits to graves, memorial ceremonies, and interactions with the families of martyrs, ensuring their sacrifices are remembered and revered by all, especially the younger generation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..2 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles2 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace11 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal11 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..11 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties12 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away12 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan12 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs12 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million12 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence12 hours ago