Open Menu

Police Martyrs Week: DIKhan Police Pays Glowing Tribute To Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Police Martyrs Week: DIKhan Police pays glowing tribute to martyrs

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Police Martyrs Week is being observed across Dera Ismail Khan with solemnity and deep respect, under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada. The week-long observance aims to honor the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty to uphold peace and security in the region.

During the week, police officers from different departments visited the graves of the martyrs. SP FRP Dera Range Azmat Ali Khan, along with SDPO Daraban Syed Murjan Khan, SHOs Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Syed Qamar Khan, Traffic Warden Incharge Qaiser Hilal Sial, and others offered prayers and laid flowers on the graves.

SP Azmat Ali Khan said that the martyrs are a source of pride for the police. "They gave their lives to keep society safe. Their sacrifices will always be remembered, and they set an example for the future generations," he said.

SP Paharpur Division Syed Asad Ali Shah and SHO Paharpur Aftab Alam Baloch also visited the graves of police martyrs, laid flower wreaths, and prayed for them.

Similarly, DSP Traffic Dera Chan Shah and Traffic Incharge Qaiser Hilal Sial visited the graves, offered Fateha, laid wreaths, and gave a formal salute to honor the martyrs.

The traffic police also organized a special Quran recitation (Khatm-e-Qur’an) for the martyrs, and prayers were made for peace and safety in the country and region.

The Police Martyrs Week is being observed with a series of events, including visits to graves, memorial ceremonies, and interactions with the families of martyrs, ensuring their sacrifices are remembered and revered by all, especially the younger generation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

12 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

12 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

12 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

12 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

12 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

12 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

12 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan