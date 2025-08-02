Police Martyrs Week: DIKhan Police pays glowing tribute to martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Police Martyrs Week is being observed across Dera Ismail Khan with solemnity and deep respect, under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada. The week-long observance aims to honor the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty to uphold peace and security in the region.

During the week, police officers from different departments visited the graves of the martyrs. SP FRP Dera Range Azmat Ali Khan, along with SDPO Daraban Syed Murjan Khan, SHOs Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Syed Qamar Khan, Traffic Warden Incharge Qaiser Hilal Sial, and others offered prayers and laid flowers on the graves.

SP Azmat Ali Khan said that the martyrs are a source of pride for the police. "They gave their lives to keep society safe. Their sacrifices will always be remembered, and they set an example for the future generations," he said.

SP Paharpur Division Syed Asad Ali Shah and SHO Paharpur Aftab Alam Baloch also visited the graves of police martyrs, laid flower wreaths, and prayed for them.

Similarly, DSP Traffic Dera Chan Shah and Traffic Incharge Qaiser Hilal Sial visited the graves, offered Fateha, laid wreaths, and gave a formal salute to honor the martyrs.

The traffic police also organized a special Quran recitation (Khatm-e-Qur’an) for the martyrs, and prayers were made for peace and safety in the country and region.

The Police Martyrs Week is being observed with a series of events, including visits to graves, memorial ceremonies, and interactions with the families of martyrs, ensuring their sacrifices are remembered and revered by all, especially the younger generation.