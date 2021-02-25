Police officers get lectures on women-specific laws at training workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for women development Ms. Ashfa Riaz Fatyana chaired a training workshop at police training college here Thursday where legal experts delivered lectures to police officials on women-specific laws.

Organized by women development department Punjab, the three-day training workshops were being held in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions to refresh police knowledge on women related legislation.

Minister Ashfa Riaz Fatyana said that workshops were being held on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to enhance capacity of police officers in dealing with complaints from women and part of efforts of Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani, Additional Inspector General South Punjab Zafar Iqbal Awan to improve image of the police.

She said that secretary women development department Ambreen Raza, additional secretary Asif Ur Rahman and focal person training Tariq Khan successfully finalized and implemented the training plan.

Earlier, legal team of women development Punjab Commission including senior trainer Imran Javed Qureshi, and Amna Asif advocate delivered detailed lectures on laws protecting women against harassment, domestic violence, underage marriages, gender-based violence, police investigations and responsibilities of police. Police were also informed of the functioning and objective of institutions like women protection authority, social welfare.