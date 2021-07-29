Police recovers abducted girl, arrest kidnappers

The district police here Thursday recovered an abducted girl and arrested two kidnappers in village Budh

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police here Thursday recovered an abducted girl and arrested two kidnappers in village Budh.

Acting on a report lodged in Cantt police station on July 19 regarding kidnapping of a girl from village Badh, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hafiz Adnan accompanied by police jawans raided a house and recovered an abducted girl.

Police also arrested two persons allegedly involved in abduction which were identified as Karim Bukhsh and Mohammad by registering a case against them under relevant law.