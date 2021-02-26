UrduPoint.com
Police Retrieve 87 Kanals State Land

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Police retrieved 87 kanals of occupied state land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers at Rehmanpura Batapur area of Cantonment division here on Friday.

The Police under the supervision of SP Cantt Syed Aziz, retrieved agriculture land worth billions of rupees owned by Federal Ministry of Kashmir Affairs.

As per details, land grabbers who had alleged patronage of PML(N) MPA Malik Habib Awan got state land on lease from the authorities for agricultural purpose but after some time started converting it into a private housing colony.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar ordered the concerned police officers to take immediate legal action against the land grabbers and ensure the retrieval of the state land.

Accordingly, Cantt Division police in collaboration of district administration took prompt action, demolished illegal constructions of land mafia on state land and retrieved the occupied land foiling the notorious effort of land grabbers.

The CCPO Lahore lauded the performance of the raiding team and said that there is no space for land grabbers in the city. Lahore police will deal with iron hands to those who have illegally possessed the state lands and properties of poor citizens, he added.

