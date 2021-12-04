UrduPoint.com

Police Trace Missing Children Who Were On 'walking Trip' To Bahawalpur

Sat 04th December 2021

Multan police reunited two missing children, a girl and her brother, with their mother within a few hours after their disappearance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Multan police reunited two missing children, a girl and her brother, with their mother within a few hours after their disappearance.

They were spotted on the highway who were on a walking trip from Multan to Bahawalpur to meet their father, said a police spokesman.

He said Sanobar (10) and her brother Aqib (6) were reported missing from their residence in Sadaf Colony near Bahawalpur bypass.

CPO Munir Masud Marth deputed SP cantonment Hassan Afzal, SDPO Sheikh Hafeez and SHO Mumtazabad Inspector Muhammad Akram to find out the children.

Police, in no time, launched search operation and traced the children. They were were found in Chak 5-Faiz area in the jurisdiction Basti Malook police area.

Police said the children believed they could walk their way to their father who lived in Bahawalpur after separation with his ex-wife Jameela.

After recovery, police handed over the children to their mother who thanked the police for a swift response.

