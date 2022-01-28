Police used power against peaceful MQM protest in Karachi: Aminul Haque

Federal Minister for Information Techonology Syed Aminul Haque on Friday said the police in Karachi used excessive power against peaceful protest by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

MQM Pakistan soon after the incident asked people to vacate the place so that event of Pakistan Super League (PSL) could not affect, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party was propagating against MQM on the name of PSL, dragging attention on other side, as Muttahida termed the PSL event was itself, people of Karachi love to have cricket in the city.

Aminul Haque criticized PPP party for not taking adequate measure to provide water and better transport system in the province, which were badly affected the lives of people.

MQM was protesting in favour of the public as the city contributed 65 per cent share to federal revenue, he said.