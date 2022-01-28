UrduPoint.com

Police Used Power Against Peaceful MQM Protest In Karachi: Aminul Haque

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Police used power against peaceful MQM protest in Karachi: Aminul Haque

Federal Minister for Information Techonology Syed Aminul Haque on Friday said the police in Karachi used excessive power against peaceful protest by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Techonology Syed Aminul Haque on Friday said the police in Karachi used excessive power against peaceful protest by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

MQM Pakistan soon after the incident asked people to vacate the place so that event of Pakistan Super League (PSL) could not affect, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party was propagating against MQM on the name of PSL, dragging attention on other side, as Muttahida termed the PSL event was itself, people of Karachi love to have cricket in the city.

Aminul Haque criticized PPP party for not taking adequate measure to provide water and better transport system in the province, which were badly affected the lives of people.

MQM was protesting in favour of the public as the city contributed 65 per cent share to federal revenue, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket MQM Protest Police Water Pakistan Super League Pakistan Peoples Party Event Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Love

Recent Stories

Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Wants 'Saber-Rattli ..

Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Wants 'Saber-Rattling' in Ukraine to Stop

23 seconds ago
 NATO, Russia Need to Resume Diplomatic Contacts - ..

NATO, Russia Need to Resume Diplomatic Contacts - Stoltenberg

24 seconds ago
 Govt taking all possible steps to attract investor ..

Govt taking all possible steps to attract investors: Prime Minister

25 seconds ago
 Commissioner launches cleanliness campaign 'Maah e ..

Commissioner launches cleanliness campaign 'Maah e Safai' in Rwp division

27 seconds ago
 China to work with Pakistan, other countries on sa ..

China to work with Pakistan, other countries on satellite engineering, technolog ..

4 minutes ago
 China-SCO online shopping festival sees sales of a ..

China-SCO online shopping festival sees sales of around $16 mln

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>