Policeman Killed, Four Injured In Jacobabad Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 11:07 PM

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A policeman was killed and four others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred near Janat Shakh area of Jacobabad district of Sindh province, police and tv channels reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a squad of deputy commissioner was crossing the Janat Shakh area when the ill-fated vehicle skipped on the road due to a tyre burst.

As a result, a policeman died on the spot while four others sustained injuries in the same incident.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment. Further investigations are underway.

