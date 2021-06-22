Political parties, independent candidates file nomination papers for AJK polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 286 candidates filed nomination papers to contest in all 13 division Constituencies of Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher districts by the stipulated deadline to jump into July 25 general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides hundreds of candidates belonging to various political parties as well as independents filed their nomination papers with the respective Returning Officers of their constituencies to contest elections of AJK Legislative Assembly.

The total 53-seat AJK Legislature comprises 33 constituencies of AJK, 12 constituencies meant for Pakistan-based Jammu Kashmir refugees (to be elected on direct adult-franchise basis) and 8 reserved seats 5 meant for women folks and one each for technocrats, Ulema/Mashaikh and Overseas Kashmiris.

The candidates rushed to the offices of their respective returning officers along with their supporters in a peaceful manner in almost all the electoral constituencies of the AJK legislative assembly, lower house of the AJK Parliament.

In Mirpur division comprising three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher, a total of 286 candidates filed their nomination papers by the stipulated last day of July 21 (Monday), the AJK Election Commission's districts offices told APP on Tuesday.

Unveiling the district wise breakup District Elections Officer Mirpur Muhammad Arshad told the news agency that a total of 90 candidates jumped into the polls filing their nomination papers in all four constitutencies of Mirpur district including 22 candidates in constitutency LA-1 (Mirpur-1 Dadayal), 25 candidates in LA-2 (Mirpur-2 Chakswari), 24 candidates in LA-3 (Mirpur-3 Mirpur city) and 19 candidates in LA-4 (Mirpur-4 Khari Shareef).

In Bhimbher district a total of 64 candidates filed their nomination papers in all 03 constituencies of the district including 15 candidates in Bhimbher-1 (LA-5 Barnala), 20 in Bhimbher-2 (LA-6 Samani) and 29 candidates in Bhimbher -3 (LA-7 Bhimbher city).

Likewise in Kotli district, a total of 132 candidates filed their nomination papers by the stipulated last date.

These include 25 candidates in constituency Kotli-1 (LA-8 Rajmahal), 24 in Kotli-2 (LA-9 Nakayal Fatehpur Thakiyala), 43 in Kotli-3 (LA-10 Kotli City), 18 candidates in Kotli-4 (LA-11 Sehensa), 20 in Kotli-5 (LA-12 Charhoi) and 22 candidates in Kotli-6 (LA-13 Khuiratta).

According to the elections schedule, June 21, was the last date for filing of the nomination papers by the candidates from 8.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m. Scrutiny of the nomination papers was held on June 22 (Tuesday) and final list of the eligible candidates will be displayed by the concerned returning officer on the 3rd of July 2021, according to the elections schedule.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers would be received on 27th June and their hearing will be held on 28th and 29th June. Decisions on these appeals will be announced on 30th June and July 1st, 2021.

He said the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 2nd July 2021 and final list of candidates will be displayed on 3rd July and electoral symbols will be allotted on July 04, 2021 There are 28,17090 registered voters for 33 seats of Azad Jammu Kashmir's all ten districts. A total of 4,02441 registered voters will be entitled to exercise their right to franchise for Pakistan-based refugees' 12 constituencies, Polling to the general Election 2021 for AJK Legislative Assembly will be held on 25th of July this year from 8.00 a.m to 5.00 p.m without any pause.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner has imposed a complete ban on promotion, transfers of government employees and put a ban on new schemes, inauguration or foundation stone laying ceremonies of new development schemes.

CEC has also issued a comprehensive code of conduct for all stake holders including the candidates, their supporters and voters besides all other AJK government an autonomous functionaries.

And at the same time, brisk preparations are being given final touches by the AJK Election Commission for holding the elections in AJK, in a free, fair and transparent manner.