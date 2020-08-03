Political, religious parties to mark Aug 05 as Youm-e-Istehsal against Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The leaders belonging to different political and religious parties have vowed to mark August 05 as Youm-e-Istehsal to express support and solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who were facing Indian state terrorism since long time.

The people and the government of Pakistan always stand with the people of IIOJK in their just struggle against the "Ghasbana Qabza" by Indian armed forces who had subjugated their right to self-determination despite the fact that the United Nation's security council had passed clear resolutions in which Kashmir was declared as a disputed territory and people of that territory would have to decide their own future.

Pakistan People's Party member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan said India had illegally occupied majority Muslim territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 1948 by force against the will of the people of Kashmir.

India had revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019 and during the period of a year of illegal military siege thousands of innocent Kashmiris were brutally martyred by occupation forces, PPP MPA said.

The district president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hyderabad Imran Qureshi said Kashmir was the lifeline for Pakistan and the people as well as Government of Pakistan always stood with the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

PTI Sindh chapter has decided to mark August 05 as Youm-e-Istehsal during which party workers would organize rallies and protest demonstration against Indian brutalities on the people of IIOJK, Qureshi said and added that a train march would also be organized on August 05 from Karachi to Sukkur to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The district Amir Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed said people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were struggling for their freedom since last 72 years and thousands of innocent Kashmiris had laid down their lives during longstanding struggle.

Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan and 220 million people of Pakistan always stand with the people of occupied Kashmir and will also show solidarity and support to our Kashmiri brethren who were facing brutalities of the occupation forces, JI leader said and added that Jamat's workers would mark August 05 as day of protest against Indian brutalities.

Meanwhile, several social and civil rights organizations have also decided to take out protest rallies in Hyderabad on August 05 to mark Youm-e-Istehsal in support of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.