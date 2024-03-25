Pollen Surge Concerns Mount For Allergy Sufferers In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The pollen and mold ratio has surged this year compared to previous years in Islamabad, said a recent reports
by Pakistan Meteorological Department.
The measurements, crucial for allergy sufferers, indicate a significant increase in airborne allergens from trees, grass, weeds, and molds in the region.
Using a Burkhard sampler that operates continuously for 24 hours, pollen and mold spores are collected and analyzed on slides by experts to determine their quantity and type. The severity of pollen and mold counts is measured in grains per cubic meter, with each type of pollen assigned a severity level based on its concentration found on the slide.
Today's readings reveal a notably high pollen ratio in the city, with Paper Mulberry registering at 45,103, which is categorized as "very high" on the severity scale. Pine, Grass, Cannabis, and Alternaria are also notably elevated at 22, 24, 25, and 27 respectively, contributing to a total ratio of 45,201.
The interpretation of pollen and mold counts and their correlation with allergy symptoms is complex, with symptoms varying among individuals and at different levels of pollen and mold concentrations. Weather conditions further complicate the situation, as allergy sufferers often find relief on rainy, cloudy, or windless days due to limited pollen movement. Conversely, hot, dry, and windy conditions lead to higher pollen and mold concentrations, exacerbating allergy symptoms.
Individuals sensitive to these allergens need to be vigilant, as even small concentrations can trigger symptoms. Extremely sensitive individuals may experience severe reactions.
The findings underscore the need for allergy sufferers to take necessary precautions and consult healthcare professionals for appropriate management strategies. As the pollen season progresses, continued monitoring of pollen counts and weather conditions will be essential for mitigating allergic reactions in the affected population.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drive on Railway safety, prohibited items in full swing2 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi2 minutes ago
-
DC,MPA inaugurated 'plantation drive' in educational institutions3 minutes ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi32 minutes ago
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi in twin cities43 minutes ago
-
4.8 mln ration bags distributed, 6132 profiteers arrested43 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest seven power pilferers43 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic issues1 hour ago
-
Holi Celebrated with Restraint in Mirpurkhas1 hour ago
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi today2 hours ago
-
Kashmir resolution imperative for peace, prosperity of South Asia: APHC2 hours ago
-
KP Govt launches online driving license renewal for expats2 hours ago