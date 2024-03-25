Open Menu

Pollen Surge Concerns Mount For Allergy Sufferers In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Pollen Surge Concerns Mount for Allergy Sufferers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The pollen and mold ratio has surged this year compared to previous years in Islamabad, said a recent reports

by Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The measurements, crucial for allergy sufferers, indicate a significant increase in airborne allergens from trees, grass, weeds, and molds in the region.

Using a Burkhard sampler that operates continuously for 24 hours, pollen and mold spores are collected and analyzed on slides by experts to determine their quantity and type. The severity of pollen and mold counts is measured in grains per cubic meter, with each type of pollen assigned a severity level based on its concentration found on the slide.

Today's readings reveal a notably high pollen ratio in the city, with Paper Mulberry registering at 45,103, which is categorized as "very high" on the severity scale. Pine, Grass, Cannabis, and Alternaria are also notably elevated at 22, 24, 25, and 27 respectively, contributing to a total ratio of 45,201.

The interpretation of pollen and mold counts and their correlation with allergy symptoms is complex, with symptoms varying among individuals and at different levels of pollen and mold concentrations. Weather conditions further complicate the situation, as allergy sufferers often find relief on rainy, cloudy, or windless days due to limited pollen movement. Conversely, hot, dry, and windy conditions lead to higher pollen and mold concentrations, exacerbating allergy symptoms.

Individuals sensitive to these allergens need to be vigilant, as even small concentrations can trigger symptoms. Extremely sensitive individuals may experience severe reactions.

The findings underscore the need for allergy sufferers to take necessary precautions and consult healthcare professionals for appropriate management strategies. As the pollen season progresses, continued monitoring of pollen counts and weather conditions will be essential for mitigating allergic reactions in the affected population.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Lead May From

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

1 hour ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

2 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan