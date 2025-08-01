Polling for reserved local government seats in Balochistan scheduled for August 3

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that by-elections for reserved seats in local government bodies across seven districts of Balochistan will be held on Sunday, August 3, 2025

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that by-elections for reserved seats in local government bodies across seven districts of Balochistan will be held on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

According to the press release issued by the Office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan, polling will take place from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM without any breaks.

The by-elections are being conducted to fill 16 vacant reserved seats across the districts of Zhob, Sherani, Loralai, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Surab.

A total of 25 candidates are contesting for the following categories of reserved seats including

6 seats reserved for women contested by 15 candidates, 2 seats reserved for workers/laborers contested by 4 candidates, 1 seat reserved for farmers contested by 3 candidates, 7 seats reserved for non-Muslims contested by 3 candidates.

Voting rights for these elections are limited to 106 General Councilors, who will cast their votes to elect the representatives for the reserved seats.

The ECP has completed all necessary arrangements to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent, peaceful, and timely manner. The elections are seen as a crucial step in completing the local government structure in Balochistan and ensuring representation from all segments of society, including women, minorities, farmers, and workers.

Officials have urged voters and candidates to cooperate with election staff and adhere to the election code of conduct to maintain the integrity of the democratic process.