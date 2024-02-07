Polling material delivered to concerned officers in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) District Returning Officer of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday said polling material was being delivered to the presiding officers of three different Constituencies including NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48.

Irfan Nawaz Memon, who is also Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, told the media that the exercise was being carried

out under strong security cover and in the wake of the looming general elections scheduled for February 8.

The polling materials including ballot boxes, ballot papers, and other essential items, he added.

In adherence to the Election Commission's code of conduct, he said clear instructions were issued to all presiding

officers Officers stationed at polling stations to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

Irfan Memon said the exercise was a crucial step towards conducting free, fair, and credible elections that provided

an ample opportunity to the citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote.