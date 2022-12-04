Polling on general member seat Risalpur cantt continue

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Polling for the vacant seat of General Member in Risalpur Cantonment board of District Nowshera is peacefully continued on Sunday.

Polling was started at 8:00 a.m. and will continue till 5:00 p.m. without any break.

A control room has been set up in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner to closely monitor the elections.

A total of three candidates are in the run.

A total of 6,649 voters would exercise their right to vote of which the number of male voters is 3,590 and female voters 3,059.

A total of six polling stations have been set up with which three polling stations for men and three for women have been set up.