Polling Stations, Polling Booths Set Up In Kundian
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Preparations for upcoming General Election 2024 have been finalised in Kundian and two lists for PP-88 and four lists for NA-90 for polling stations and polling booths have been formed in this regard.
A spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the media on Friday that 33 polling stations and 337 polling booths have been established for male voters in PP-88 constituency, whereas 33 polling stations and 289 polling booths have been set up for female voters.
The spokesman said that for NA-90 constituency, 72 polling stations for male voters and 634 polling booths have been established, whereas 72 polling stations and 563 polling booths have been set up for female voters.
He also said that nine polling stations for NA-90 and PP-88 have been declared sensitive and forces and police would be deployed for maintaining law and order situation there.
Recent Stories
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jamal Shah chairs Iqbal Academy governing body meeting28 minutes ago
-
KP govt commitment in banning of e-cigarettes, vapes in province highly acclaimed38 minutes ago
-
GB governor calls on president; wheat subsidy, other issues discussed48 minutes ago
-
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next53 minutes ago
-
Energy Ministry to organize national-level career expo58 minutes ago
-
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections59 minutes ago
-
Int’l Customs Day being observed today1 hour ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib trems inquiry report on delay in issuance of Passport as unsatisfactory1 hour ago
-
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar1 hour ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets Maldivian defence minister; discusses enhancing cooperation1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day, call for peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue1 hour ago
-
Pakistan elevated to CITES Category-I for wildlife conservation efforts1 hour ago