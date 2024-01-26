Polling stations, polling booths set up in Kundian

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Preparations for upcoming General Election 2024 have been finalised in Kundian and two lists for PP-88 and four lists for NA-90 for polling stations and polling booths have been formed in this regard.

A spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the media on Friday that 33 polling stations and 337 polling booths have been established for male voters in PP-88 constituency, whereas 33 polling stations and 289 polling booths have been set up for female voters.

The spokesman said that for NA-90 constituency, 72 polling stations for male voters and 634 polling booths have been established, whereas 72 polling stations and 563 polling booths have been set up for female voters.

He also said that nine polling stations for NA-90 and PP-88 have been declared sensitive and forces and police would be deployed for maintaining law and order situation there.