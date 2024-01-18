Open Menu

Polyclinic Officials Indicted In Using Expired Dengue Kits Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Polyclinic officials indicted in using expired dengue kits case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar on Thursday indicted former Deputy Executive Director of Finance at Polyclinic Hospital Dr Amanullah and three other accused in the case of using expired dengue kits.

Judge Humayun Dilawar read the indictment in the presence of the accused.

The accused individuals denied all the allegations.

Subsequently, the court sought official statements from the prosecution by January 24.

