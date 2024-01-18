Polyclinic Officials Indicted In Using Expired Dengue Kits Case
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar on Thursday indicted former Deputy Executive Director of Finance at Polyclinic Hospital Dr Amanullah and three other accused in the case of using expired dengue kits.
Judge Humayun Dilawar read the indictment in the presence of the accused.
The accused individuals denied all the allegations.
Subsequently, the court sought official statements from the prosecution by January 24.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary, UNHCR delegation discuss repatriation of illegal Afghans9 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on price gouging in Potohar Subdivision9 minutes ago
-
Global Fund appreciates Pakistan on installing oxygen plants10 minutes ago
-
Funeral of PEMRA Chairman's elder brother on Saturday19 minutes ago
-
'Marg Bar Sarmachar' operation shows Pak Forces' exemplary operational capability: Sanjrani29 minutes ago
-
Seminar on role of women in peace, nation building organized in Turbat39 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts petitions against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 million reference39 minutes ago
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of 4 PTI workers60 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid in police custody1 hour ago
-
Kaspersky predicts key cybersecurity threats targeting children in 20241 hour ago
-
Caretaker KP Minister Nadeem Durrani chairs meeting of reforms committees1 hour ago
-
Study finds huge gaps in enfranchising flood-hit population1 hour ago