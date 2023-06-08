Population Fund estimates 640,000 vulnerable adolescent girls in current crisis :Economic Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

The Population Fund Thursday estimated that 640,000 adolescent girls during the current crisis were vulnerable and at increased risk of coercions, Gender-based violence (GBV) and child marriage.

According to the Economic S

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Population Fund Thursday estimated that 640,000 adolescent girls during the current crisis were vulnerable and at increased risk of coercions, Gender-based violence (GBV) and child marriage.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released, the 2022 floods affected 1.6 million women of reproductive age, with nearly 130,000 pregnant women needed urgent health services having limited or no access to basic health services.

The floods increased women's vulnerability in terms of GBV due to aggravated household tensions, harassment, and abuse related to displacement and lack of secure infrastructure.

The floods also created educational and socioeconomic vulnerabilities for the public especially school going girls and employed females.

Vulnerable groups such as women, children, and persons with disabilities have been affected by the floods.

The women in particular suffered notable losses to their livelihoods owing to their association with agriculture and livestock sector, creating a negative impact on their economic empowerment and wellbeing.