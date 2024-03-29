Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) More than 60 posters and logos showcasing personality and branding were put on display at Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro (SEBS) University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro.

Themed on ‘Personal Branding Project Display’, the art works were mostly designed, digitalized and executed by 22 students from the communication design department under the supervision of faculty members Mumtaz Ali Mangi, Muhammad Zaman Bhutto and Syeda Javeria.

According to a press release, the vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto inaugurated the display and said the students showed their creative skills and thoughts in meaningful compositions.

She added that the posters reflect the talent, depth of ideas, creative expression and market knowledge of the youth quite effectively.

On this occasion, famous and successful personalities from different walks of life were depicted by the students, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar, Pilot Mariyam Mukhtiar, Muniba Mazari, Saadat Hassan Manto, Abida Parveen, Noor Jahan, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Parveen Shakir, Hina Rabani Khar, Babar Azam, Sana Mir and others were included.