Power Ministry Contradicts News Item About Increase In Power Tariff
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Ministry of Power Division Wednesday strongly contradicted a news item air on private television channels about an increase in power tariff.
It clarified that the Power Division did not discuss increase in power tariff during talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF), said a statement issued here.
