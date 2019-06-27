Power pilferage detected in under-construction plaza

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) ::FESCO task force has detected power pilferage in an under-construction plaza in the area of Sadar Bazaar sub-division.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that FESCO team conducted surprise checking to various electricity connections in Jinnah Colony and found power theft in an under-construction plaza.

The FESCO team removed electricity supply meter of the accused who was involved in stealing electricity direct from main supply line of the company.

An application has also been forwarded to area police for registration of case whereas heavy fine has been imposed on the accused by issuing him detection bill.