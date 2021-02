FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mannanwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Makkoana feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Saeed Colony and Mansoor Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

while Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor City, Model City, Marafco, Best Export, new Madina Town, Dastgir Colony and National Silk Mills feeders originating from 66-KV OTP grid station and all feeders emanating from 66-KV Shams Mill grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday (February 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Masoom, Chishtian Park, Ahmad Nagar, Barkat Pura, Niamoana and Falko Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. whereas Mochiwala Road, Dawakhari, Maqbool Pur, Painsera Road, Hamza board and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 16.

Meanwhile, electricity supply from Chaudhry Wala, FSM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export and Forest Park feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Gulberg and Bashir Abad Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra gri station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Syed Abad, Nia Lahore-1, Gojra Mor, Mukhtar Textile Mills and Painsara feeders originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.

m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from new Awagat and Rodala feeders from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, LalianCity feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Imam Bargah Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City grid station, Taj Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station, BL Industrial, Millat Road and Ramdewali feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Rehmat Abad feeder emanating from132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Ali Abad and Sitiana Village feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Shadman feeder emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Darul Ehsan feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, MSC Textile feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, Ziyarat feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Khannuana and Minara feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Beeranwala, Jhang Road and Chenab Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Kathoor feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Din Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas all feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate, Chiniot Road, Chak Jhumra, University, Narwala Road, Thikriwala, Nia Lahore grid stations and 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe 50 megawatt load shedding from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 16, 2021.