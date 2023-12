Power shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Kashmir Road, new Jinnah Colony, Rehmat Town and Madan Pura feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, Bhola Pir and new Sabzi Mandi feeders attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, al-Rehman, Air Avenue and Gulshan-e-Hayat feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Painsara and Nia Lahore-I feeders originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Jamia Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Khizra feeder attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Gojra Road feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV S-Road grid station, Satiana Road feeder linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Mian Chowk feeder attached with 132-KV GIS grid station, Sarfraz Colony and Kareem Town feeders connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dinpur feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Marzi Pura feeder linked with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Dijkot Road, Rasiyana and Sain Wazir Ali feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Raza Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sheeraza feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Railway Road, Mureedwala, Dawakhari and Mochiwala Road feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm while Kathoor feeder attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday (Dec 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Circular Road feeder connected with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, State Bank, Taj Colony and Panj Pulli Road feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Scarp Colony feeder linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Faisalabad Road, new Awagat and Gugera feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Lundianwala feeder connected with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow and Satiana Village feeders originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, Pakka Dalla and Canal feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Chaudhary Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, F-5 feeder connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Beeranwala feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Rasool Pur feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Khannuana, Jame Abad and Anayat Ali Shah feeders attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Rehmat Abad and Gatti feeders connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Muhammadi Sharif and Bhowana grid station originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL), Shehbaz Garments and JA feeders linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Fateh Textile, Babar Chowk, Satiana Road, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Raheem Valley, Sitara Diamond City, Garden Colony, Khayaban-e-Green, Hariyanawala, Makkah City, T&N, Sitara Park City, Gulbahar Colony, new Khannuana, PGSHFA-4, Zamzam, Sitara Gold and Model City feeders connected with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe loadshedding from 9 am to 2 pm on December 28.