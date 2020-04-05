Power shutdown notice

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Khalid, Noor Mehal, Rajana, Din Pur and islam Pur feeders from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

while Badshahi Masjid and Muazzam Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday (April 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders from 132-KV MS First Treet grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and then from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

whereas, Jandanwala feeder from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 07, 2020.

