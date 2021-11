Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Barkatpura and GIC feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Rehmania Town and Momin Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Ali Housing, al-Rehman and Kamal Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Canal Road feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Kareem Garden feeder linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, al-Barkat feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Jalal Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, NIC feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Bhola Pir, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Hussain Abad, Mujtaba Saood and Sohal feeders linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Kashmir Road and GM Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Khurd Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, new Rehmat Town feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Chenab Garden, Niamoana, Four Season, Elyas Garden, Roshan Wala, Miani and MGM feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, City, Bashir Abad, Mureedwala and Shalimar feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Niagra, Nimra, Gohar and Ahmad Jamal feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Nia Lahore-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Nia Lahore-2 feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday (November 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from Noor Shaheed, Riaz Abad, Langar Makhdoom, Ahmad Nagar, Lalian City, Owais Qarni, Jabbana, Chunni Rehan, Sangra, Wallah and Kanwanwala feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta, Mangoana, Thathi Bala Raja, Panjaywala, Barana, Sillanwali, Naurang, Shaheen Abad, Channan Pura and Muhammad Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Sitara Chemical grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m.

to 3 p.m. on November 11.

Meanwhile, power supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awwal, Bangla and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salahud Din, TSML, Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallarwala feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

while Dawakhari feeder linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m.

to 5 p.m. on Thursday (November 11, 2021).