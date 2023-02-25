UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Peshawar, Manshera, Mingora

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Manshera, Mingora

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in areas of mingora, Manshera and Peshawar due to maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on 27th February from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Barikot feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 27 and 28 February from 9:00:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ihsan Shaheed, City 1,2,3, Qalandarabad, Attar shesha, Shaheen Shaheed, Merpur, Khaki feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 27 February from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mingora 3,4, Bara Bandhai, Sinor Hospital, Marghuzar and Dardyal feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Saidu Sharif Grid Stationon 26 February from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chakasar, Thakot, Besham 2, Alizai feeders will face inconvenience.

