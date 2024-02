Power supply suspension schedule for Feb 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for Monday, February 19, as the company has to embark on necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines.

According to the company's spokesman here on Sunday, electricity supply would remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm on Monday on the following feeders:

Feeders from Allama Iqbal Town Grid: Clifton Colony, Ayubiyah, Attabad Grid Feeders from Ali Pepper, Batapur Grid Feeders from Data Park, Mandianwala, Wagah, Bhati Grid Feeders: Rashid Road, urdu Bazar, Ganj Bakhsh, Bhogewal Feeders from Grid: Bhagatpura, Sadiq, Bachiki Feeders from Grid: F7, Bind Road Feeders from Grid: Fazal Colony, Pedro Road, Shirakot, Hanjarwal, Chinar Bagh Feeders from Grid: : Kadial, Feeders from Chochak Grid: Lukho Der, Bazida, Khola, Chohang Feeders from Grid: Angora, Khanpur, Choonian Grid Feeders: Nowshera, Jamsher 2, Jandwala, Mohammadipora, Old Changa Manga, Defense Phase 5 Feeders from Grid: Haji Park , Babu Mehr Town, Dipalpur Feeders from Grid: Godara, Probanabad, Kandy, Mehtab Walarao Ajmal, Allahabad Feeders from Grid: Pakhoki, Sarsir, Feeders from MCO Grid: Abubakar, Al Fateh Steel, Al Fateh Textile, Ayan Plastics, Dahinga, Din Colony, Farooq Steel, Hafeez Industry, Innovative Biscuit, International Industry, Kot Abdul Malik 2, Madina Glass, New Age Cable, Reneal Synthetic, Sarina Industries, Starlet Innovative, Variety Dyeing, X-Air Avenue Grid Feeders: Noorpur, Farooqabad Grid Feeders: C1,2,5, from Fatehgarh Grid Feeders from: Fatehgarh, Harbanspura, Mughalpura, Jamal Mustafa, Mian Park, Feeders from Fort Grid: Fort 2, Garden Town Feeders from Grid: Rahmanpura, Ghazi Grid Feeders: Feeders from Usman Nagar, Hadiara, Sarfraz Rafiq Road, Gulshan Ravi Grid: Munshi Hospital, Sir Syed, Gulzeb Colony, Jinah Colony, Chauhan Shaman, Sanda, Haveli Grid Feeders from: Sharifabad, Pir Ghani, Bhila, Jamal Kot, Hujra Grid Feeders from: Hujra City, Rajgarh, Johar Town. Feeders: GR Singh, Budhike, Feeders from Qasor New Grid: RMA, Qasor Old Grid Feeders: B Shah, Kot Radha Feeders from Kishan Grid: Zafar K, KRK, Lathani, Owais Qarni, New Changa Manga, Feeders from KSK Grid: B Manawan, Siraj Steel, OK, RTM, Lahore Cantt Feeders from Grid: MES Power, Lafo Grid Feeders from: Lafo Word, Liliani Feeders from Grid: Soy Asal, Haral, Laliani , MH Plastics, Net food, Nipan Paint, Peel, Pharmagen, Regency, SST, Tube Well, Yusuf Nagar, Basfa Textiles, Mandi Ahmedabad Grid to Feeders: Aabad City, Lakho Malkana, Malikpur Grid to Feeders Z6, D4, McLeod Road Feeders from Grid: Nasbat Road, Royal Park, Mochi Feeders from Grid: Linda Bazar, Fuwarachowk, Model Town Feeders from Grid: Faisal Town, Campus Road, Mohlin Feeders from Grid: RTW, Nankana Grid Feeders: Feeders from City 1, Narang Grid: Narang Mor, Rustampur, Kala Khatai, Okara City 1 Feeders from Grid: Asia Feed, Fazal Shah, Power House, Okara City 2 Feeders from Grid Zakabar Road, Fwar Chowk, Rahmatpura, GD18, Faisalabad Road , Fazl Paper, Salva Oil Mill, Salva Oil Mill 11, Old Kot Lakhpat Feeders from Grid: Nusrat Road, Patuki Feeders from Grid: Behrwal, Abbas, Hala Chowk, Hospital, Shah Wali, Pholangar Feeders from Grid: Bhai Phero 2, Punjab Small Industries Feeders from State Grid: Shamke Bhattian, PWR Feeders from Grid: Waheed Colony, GT Road 1, Boston Colony, Madani, Mustafaabad, Qurtoba Grids Feeders from: Bahawalpur House, Samanabad, Qala Sattar Shah Grid Feeders from: Nowshahi Paper Mill , Yadgar Paper, Glue, Feeders from Rayon Old Grid: Tablighi Center, Ravi Feeders from Grid: Forest Colony, Jamal Steel, New Shad Bagh, Noor Road, Rehman Park Feeders from Grid: Landmark, Makkah Colony, Feeders from Renala Grid: Feeders from Aleem Town, Ghous, Sabzazar Grid: Hasan Town, A Block, Feeders from Sadar Gogira Grid: Akbar, Sadar Gogira, Sagian Feeders from Grid: Moola Bakhsh, Saidpur Feeders from Grid: Nargis, Chowbarji Park, Nawan Kot, Gulshan Feeders from Abbas, Mansoora, Sodiwal, Shadman Grid: Jail Road, FC College, Shahkot Feeders from Grid: A1, S1, Shalamar Grid Feeders: Umar Farooq, Riaz Ahmed Road, Shalamar 2 Feeders from Grid: Baghbanpura, Shalamar Chowk, Bilal Colony, Kotli Pir Abdul, Sharqpur Feeders from Grid: Jalalpur, Sheikhupura Feeders from Grid: G102, Faisalabad Road, Ahmedpura, Sheikhupura Feeders from Industrial Grid: Hardev, Waras Shah, Sunnyview Feeders from Grid: Al Hamra Art, Township Feeders from Grid: Muhammad Ali Chowk, Al Kareem Chowk, Wilgun Sohail Feeders from Grid: Mann, City Manawala, Walton Feeders from Grid: Alnoor Town, Model Colony, Wapda Town Feeders from Grid: Bagriyan 2, Tariq Garden, Warburton Grid Feeders: Feeders from G103, Wellington Mall Grid: Bedian Road, Fuji Foundation, Gulshan Ali, Metro, Naderabad, Netsol, Polo Ground, Service Club, Tariq Road, Karam Ali Shah, Maryam Nishat, N Block, New Super Town, Rabbani Masjid, Raffle Ring Road, Paklan.

Electricity supply will also be suspended from 9am to 3pm on feeders of Shahdara New, Sangla Hill, Okara Cantt, Sikh Chain, Packages Kasur grid station, Warburton, Nankana, Mohlan, Wilgan Sohail, Raion New, Old, Chak65, Liliani, Qasor Old, Fatehgarh, Daroghawala, Shalamar 1, 2, Bhai Pheru, Patuki, Chunian, Allahabad, Renala, Okara, Sabzazar, Power supply from Syedpur, Allama Iqbal Town, Model Town, Old Kot Lakhpat grid station.