Power suspension for Batkhela, Chakdara notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Batkhela Grid Station on May 6-8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11KV Hisar Baba, Khaar, Pervaiz Shaheed, Batkhela, City Batkhela and Exp: Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on 6,7 & 8th May from 8a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Ouch, Kotigram Ouch, PIDC Chakdara City, Express Batkhela, Chakdara Kulangi, Nasafa, Alladhand, Asband, CityBatkhela, Jalala Batkhela City, Yar Steel Mill, Batkhela Ltimad Steel and Badwan feeders will face inconvenience.