Power suspension notified for areas of Peshawar, Karak, Kohistan, Mingora

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in areas of Peshawar, Kohistan, Mingora and Karak due to necessary work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Tarbela Grid Station on 22 and 23 February from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, resultantly load management will be carried out on 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station supplying electricity to Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar Industrial, Kohat, KDA, Shahibagh, Hangu, Warsak, Rajar, Peshawar City, Sakhi Chashma, Shabqadar, Rehman Baba, Rajar, Mattani , Jamrud , Hayatabad and RMT.

Power Supply will remain suspended from Warsak Power House on 22 ,23 and 24 February from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Warsak, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bagh and Sakhi Chasma grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Besham-Thakot-Pattan Transmission Line on 22 February from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 33 KV Pattan and Thakot grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 22 and 24 February from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumer of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mengora 1,2,3,4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Karak Grid Station on 22 , 23 and 24 February from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Mir Sahir Khan, Bahadar Khel, Takht Nusrati , Bogra and Warana feeders will face inconvenience.