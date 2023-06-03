UrduPoint.com

PPP Believes In Supremacy Of Law, Constitution: Sardar Saleem Haider

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PPP believes in supremacy of law, constitution: Sardar Saleem Haider

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources Development Sardar Saleem Haider has said that PPP believed in the supremacy of the law and the constitution in the country.

He was addressing the Party workers in Wah Cantonment on Saturday.

"PPP is the future of Pakistan and will form the next government", the PM's aide asserted while claiming that PPP's voters have returned and are charged now, no matter what the opponents say. He added that now you will see the PPP progressing in Punjab every passing day". He claimed that PPP was now hoping to form the next government.

Strongly condemning the attacks on national assets of the nation, he said that unfortunately, the bail was given to the person who was responsible for this all. He added that the vandalism that targeted state infrastructure on May 9 was not merely a protest by a political party but an act of terrorism and conspiracy.

Haider said that the criminal way the so-called political workers adopted was terrorizing which was unprecedented, even in the wake of the arrest of big political leaders including Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Protest Benazir Bhutto Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Wah Cantonment May Criminals All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition ..

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition of GIS valves programme in Du ..

19 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexi ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexican government officials to st ..

49 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs ..

Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs in viral selfie

50 minutes ago
 PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over A ..

PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over Asia Cup dispute

1 hour ago
 ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah Hous ..

ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.