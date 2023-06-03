PPP believes in supremacy of law, constitution: Sardar Saleem Haider

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources Development Sardar Saleem Haider has said that PPP believed in the supremacy of the law and the constitution in the country.

He was addressing the Party workers in Wah Cantonment on Saturday.

"PPP is the future of Pakistan and will form the next government", the PM's aide asserted while claiming that PPP's voters have returned and are charged now, no matter what the opponents say. He added that now you will see the PPP progressing in Punjab every passing day". He claimed that PPP was now hoping to form the next government.

Strongly condemning the attacks on national assets of the nation, he said that unfortunately, the bail was given to the person who was responsible for this all. He added that the vandalism that targeted state infrastructure on May 9 was not merely a protest by a political party but an act of terrorism and conspiracy.

Haider said that the criminal way the so-called political workers adopted was terrorizing which was unprecedented, even in the wake of the arrest of big political leaders including Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others.