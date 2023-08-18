PPP calls for a thorough investigation into Jaranwala tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gill has called for a thorough investigation into the tragic events in Jaranwala.

In a press conference on Friday, he demanded a high-level judicial commission or JIT to take action. Expressing remorse and seeking forgiveness from the Christian community, Gill emphasized that party leaders would visit prominent churches to express solidarity with Christians. "Under the guidance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, PPP Lahore aims to address the incident responsibly," he added. Condemning heinous acts, such as the desecration of the Holy Quran, Gill said the events were a conspiracy to tarnish Pakistan's image on the international stage.

He emphasized that resorting to violence was not acceptable and stressed that grievances should have been reported to the authorities rather than taking law into their own hands. He denounced the attacks on churches and the destruction of Christian property, emphasizing that such actions were against Islamic principles.

To a question, he said that elections were crucial for the country's future and any delay was unacceptable to the people. Responding to another question, he rubbished rumours of funds released to specific candidates. "Elections in October are vital for the nation's progress. They could be held on the basis of the old census. Still, delimitations could be completed in two months after a new census," he added.