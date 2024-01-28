PPP Chairman Bilawal Gears Up For Election Rally At Liaquat Bagh
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In anticipation of the upcoming February 8 general elections, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to address a public rally at Rawalpindi’s historic Liaquat Bagh today (Sunday), marking a significant event in the political landscape.
The iconic Liaquat Bagh, a venue steeped in political history, has been meticulously prepared for the grand public gathering, where supporters and party members are expected to converge to hear the PPP leader's vision for the future, according to PPP central media cell.
Joining Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the stage will be prominent PPP figures, including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari, and other key leaders.
Each is scheduled to address the enthusiastic crowd, rallying support for the party and articulating their perspectives on the crucial issues facing the nation.
The historical significance of Liaquat Bagh, named after Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, adds an extra layer of resonance to the political gathering. The venue has witnessed pivotal moments in the country's political history and continues to play a vital role in shaping public discourse.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election fervor grows as political parties rally support ahead of general elections19 minutes ago
-
Bilawal will bring stability if PPP wins, says Murad Ali Shah11 hours ago
-
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School11 hours ago
-
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 2811 hours ago
-
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted12 hours ago
-
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers12 hours ago
-
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections13 hours ago
-
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election13 hours ago
-
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Iran13 hours ago
-
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held13 hours ago
-
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa13 hours ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary13 hours ago