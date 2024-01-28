PPP chairman Bilawal gears up for election rally at Liaquat Bagh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In anticipation of the upcoming February 8 general elections, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to address a public rally at Rawalpindi’s historic Liaquat Bagh today (Sunday), marking a significant event in the political landscape.

The iconic Liaquat Bagh, a venue steeped in political history, has been meticulously prepared for the grand public gathering, where supporters and party members are expected to converge to hear the PPP leader's vision for the future, according to PPP central media cell.

Joining Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the stage will be prominent PPP figures, including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari, and other key leaders.

Each is scheduled to address the enthusiastic crowd, rallying support for the party and articulating their perspectives on the crucial issues facing the nation.

The historical significance of Liaquat Bagh, named after Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, adds an extra layer of resonance to the political gathering. The venue has witnessed pivotal moments in the country's political history and continues to play a vital role in shaping public discourse.