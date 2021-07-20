PPP Chairman felicitates Muslims on Eid-ul-Azha

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wholeheartedly felicitated the Muslims throughout Pakistan and the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wholeheartedly felicitated the Muslims throughout Pakistan and the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message here on Tuesday, the PPP chairman said Eid-ul-Azha is a day of remembrance of the unconditional surrender and belief to Allah, and a lesson to sacrifice for a cause greater than oneself.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged people to remember, amidst their Eid festivities, those deprived of the most basic needs of life due to poverty and inequality, and to share ones bounties with them.

He also urged every citizen to follow the Stranded Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop the surging fourth-wave of Covid-19, adding that every Pakistani should come forward to ensure the vaccination of each and every citizen eligible for the vaccine.

PPP chairman added that his heart goes out to Kashmiris living in Indian Occupied Kashmir who are unable to enjoy Eid because of the unchecked brutalities of occupied forces.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his solidarity towards the families of martyrs of armed forces, police, and civilian administration, who rendered sacrifices to protect the nation and its citizenry.

"I pray that the holy Eid-ul-Azha herald an auspicious future for not only our nation, but the entire world, and that humanity finds the strength and faith to put aside their differences and bring peace to the entire world", he concluded.