UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Chairman Felicitates Muslims On Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

PPP Chairman felicitates Muslims on Eid-ul-Azha

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wholeheartedly felicitated the Muslims throughout Pakistan and the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wholeheartedly felicitated the Muslims throughout Pakistan and the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message here on Tuesday, the PPP chairman said Eid-ul-Azha is a day of remembrance of the unconditional surrender and belief to Allah, and a lesson to sacrifice for a cause greater than oneself.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged people to remember, amidst their Eid festivities, those deprived of the most basic needs of life due to poverty and inequality, and to share ones bounties with them.

He also urged every citizen to follow the Stranded Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop the surging fourth-wave of Covid-19, adding that every Pakistani should come forward to ensure the vaccination of each and every citizen eligible for the vaccine.

PPP chairman added that his heart goes out to Kashmiris living in Indian Occupied Kashmir who are unable to enjoy Eid because of the unchecked brutalities of occupied forces.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his solidarity towards the families of martyrs of armed forces, police, and civilian administration, who rendered sacrifices to protect the nation and its citizenry.

"I pray that the holy Eid-ul-Azha herald an auspicious future for not only our nation, but the entire world, and that humanity finds the strength and faith to put aside their differences and bring peace to the entire world", he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Occupied Kashmir World Police Martyrs Shaheed Muslim Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

US-Funded Climate Corps to Battle Global Warming W ..

5 minutes ago

Trade of sacrificial animals at peak in Sukkur

5 minutes ago

Prisoners allowed to meet their relatives during E ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Envoy Says Mediators Should Cooperate With ..

8 minutes ago

Brussels slams Hungary and Poland in rule of law r ..

8 minutes ago

Brussels threatens fines against Poland over judic ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.