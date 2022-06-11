UrduPoint.com

PPP Has Enough Capacity To Resolve Karachi Problems: Murtaza Wahab

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2022 | 09:35 PM

PPP has enough capacity to resolve Karachi problems: Murtaza Wahab

Administrator Karachi and Advisor to Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the next Mayor of Karachi would be from PPP and there was enough capacity in the Party to resolve the problems of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi and Advisor to Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the next Mayor of Karachi would be from PPP and there was enough capacity in the Party to resolve the problems of Karachi. "The Sindh government has decided that the domicile will be verified at the time of employment. Job is the right of local people and they should not be treated unfairly. The bill to activate the Public Service Commission will be passed in the Sindh Assembly on Monday, he said and added, the Local Bodies are subject to the law and are in charge of serving the people. Parks, open spaces and playgrounds are being restored in all districts, he said while talking to media persons after inaugurating the Rashid Rabbani Family Park in Clifton.

Vice Chairman, Karachi Water and Sewerage Borad Najmi Alam, PPP Karachi Deputy Secretary Information Shakeel Chaudhry, PPP South District President Khalil Hoot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Rashid Rabbani's wife Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Aruba Rabbani who is also a daughter of Rashid Rabbanu, General Secretary of People's Law Arshad Naqvi, Member Bilawal House Media Cell Waqas Shaukat, Administrator District South Dr. Afshan Rubab, Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Sheikh, Director Parks South Asim Ali Khan and other officers were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said that all the parks and playgrounds in Karachi which were deserted or occupied in the past were being restored and renovated and opened for the citizens. He said today, this park has been named after the senior leader of PPP Rashid Rabbani who has served the country and the nation.

This is a tribute to him from the political activists of Karachi, he expressed.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in the forthcoming budget, the Sindh government was trying not impose new taxes. "From next financial year, the property tax will be collected by Local Bodies and it is expected that utility charges will also be included in electricity bills which will help Local Bodies to stand on their own feet," he added.

He said that good decisions had been made to strengthen KMC economically, which would be made public after the budget.

He said that in a city like Bombay, Rs. 42 billion is received by the local bodies in terms of taxes while KMC gets Rs. 210 million, he told.

In response to a question, the Administrator Karachi said that PTI used to do politics of flags and sticks but now they had only sticks which are sometimes seen in Islamabad and other cities. "People have rejected PTI. The PPP is working in Karachi and the PTI is trying to hijack these works by hoisting its flags," he added.

Murtaza Wahab said that the Federal government tried to tax the rich while giving maximum to the poor in the budget. "An increase in the salaries of government employees is welcoming," he added.

He urged the citizens not to pollute the city walls and avoid wall chalking. "There is a need to create awareness among the citizens that the city is our asset and we have to protect it and make it beautiful", he concluded.

