UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Has Failed To Provide A Better Transport Service In Karachi: Amin Ul Haque

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

PPP has failed to provide a better transport service in Karachi: Amin ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque Thursday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had failed to provide a better transport facility to the people of Karachi.

The PPP leaders could not provide even a single bus service to Karachiites, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the provincial minister for transport made promises with the people of the metropolis but he had failed to fulfill his commitment.

The federal minister said the Sindh government could not remove the encroachments in the provincial capital. Voicing serious concerns over delaying the K-IV project, he said it was to complete in two years but it could not due to mishandling of the Sindh government yet.

About fire tenders, he said only 14 fire tenders were functioning in Karachi. He, however, said some 50 fire tenders would be available by May next.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Fire Technology Pakistan Peoples Party May Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of I ..

33 minutes ago

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a h ..

2 hours ago

Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi ..

26 minutes ago

Kremlin Unaware of French Media Reports on Details ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.