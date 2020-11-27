PPP has failed to provide a better transport service in Karachi: Amin ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque Thursday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had failed to provide a better transport facility to the people of Karachi.

The PPP leaders could not provide even a single bus service to Karachiites, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the provincial minister for transport made promises with the people of the metropolis but he had failed to fulfill his commitment.

The federal minister said the Sindh government could not remove the encroachments in the provincial capital. Voicing serious concerns over delaying the K-IV project, he said it was to complete in two years but it could not due to mishandling of the Sindh government yet.

About fire tenders, he said only 14 fire tenders were functioning in Karachi. He, however, said some 50 fire tenders would be available by May next.