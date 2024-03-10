PPP leaders felicitate Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Several leaders of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) extended warm congratulations to Asif Ali Zardari on his assumption of office as the 14th president of Pakistan.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, prominent PPP figures including Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Usman Malik, Rana Irfan and Rao Khalid emphasised the significance of the presidency as a unifying force in the nation's political landscape.

Asserting their commitment to upholding the coalition government, the leaders rebuffed speculations of its impending dissolution, affirming the PPP's unwavering support. Furthermore, they underscored the urgency for all political entities to set aside personal agendas and collaborate in addressing Pakistan's pressing economic challenges.

The statement highlights a collective call for unity and cooperation among political factions for the betterment of the nation and its people.