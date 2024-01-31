PPP Popular Political Party Among Masses
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Malik Imam ud Din Shoqeen, a leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), said on Wednesday that the PPP stands as the most popular political party in the country due to its extensive reach across all regions. Speaking during an election campaign in Tando Adam city, district Sanghar, PPP leaders expressed optimism about Bilawal Bhutto serving as Pakistan's Prime Minister shortly
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Malik Imam ud Din Shoqeen, a leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), said on Wednesday that the PPP stands as the most popular political party in the country due to its extensive reach across all regions. Speaking during an election campaign in Tando Adam city, district Sanghar, PPP leaders expressed optimism about Bilawal Bhutto serving as Pakistan's Prime Minister shortly.
Nominated candidate Salah ud Din Junejo for NA-210 emphasized the PPP's longstanding commitment to public service as the reason behind the party's popularity. He stated these views while engaging with the media during the campaign, where the local community warmly welcomed PPP leaders, showering them with petals.
Malik Imam ud Din Shoqeen underscored the PPP's role as a party dedicated to serving the public, seeking votes based on its track record.
He highlighted the candidacy of Salah ud Din Junejo for NA-210 and Paras Dero for PS-43, both young candidates nominated by the party, expressing confidence in their success and ability to serve the people.
Salah ud Din Junejo and Paras Dero took the opportunity to address rumors of internal discord within the party, asserting their unity and unwavering support for all PPP candidates. They debunked any suggestions of division within the party and reaffirmed their commitment to working together.
Looking ahead to the upcoming elections on February 8, Salah ud Din Junejo and Paras Dero predicted success for all PPP candidates, anticipating victories not only for themselves but for the party nationwide. They confidently stated that Bilawal Bhutto would emerge as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day
Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 2024
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination ..
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day3 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination right3 minutes ago
-
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police13 minutes ago
-
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-202413 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police11 minutes ago
-
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC11 minutes ago
-
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates11 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region11 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree9 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital9 minutes ago
-
IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nurturing careers8 minutes ago