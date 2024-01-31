PPP popular political party among masses

Malik Imam ud Din Shoqeen, a leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), said on Wednesday that the PPP stands as the most popular political party in the country due to its extensive reach across all regions. Speaking during an election campaign in Tando Adam city, district Sanghar, PPP leaders expressed optimism about Bilawal Bhutto serving as Pakistan's Prime Minister shortly

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Malik Imam ud Din Shoqeen, a leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), said on Wednesday that the PPP stands as the most popular political party in the country due to its extensive reach across all regions. Speaking during an election campaign in Tando Adam city, district Sanghar, PPP leaders expressed optimism about Bilawal Bhutto serving as Pakistan's Prime Minister shortly.

Nominated candidate Salah ud Din Junejo for NA-210 emphasized the PPP's longstanding commitment to public service as the reason behind the party's popularity. He stated these views while engaging with the media during the campaign, where the local community warmly welcomed PPP leaders, showering them with petals.

Malik Imam ud Din Shoqeen underscored the PPP's role as a party dedicated to serving the public, seeking votes based on its track record.

He highlighted the candidacy of Salah ud Din Junejo for NA-210 and Paras Dero for PS-43, both young candidates nominated by the party, expressing confidence in their success and ability to serve the people.

Salah ud Din Junejo and Paras Dero took the opportunity to address rumors of internal discord within the party, asserting their unity and unwavering support for all PPP candidates. They debunked any suggestions of division within the party and reaffirmed their commitment to working together.

Looking ahead to the upcoming elections on February 8, Salah ud Din Junejo and Paras Dero predicted success for all PPP candidates, anticipating victories not only for themselves but for the party nationwide. They confidently stated that Bilawal Bhutto would emerge as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.