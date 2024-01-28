Open Menu

PPP Representative Of Labourers, Workers: Aseefa

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PPP representative of labourers, workers: Aseefa

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the representative of the labourers and workers of the country.

She expressed this while addressing a gathering of the Party workers in Karachi's Kemari and West districts, on Saturday night. She arrived at Shireen Jinnah Colony, where a mammoth gathering of the people welcomed her. A large number of women were eager to catch a glimpse of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani, former MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, Javed Naguri, Khalil Hoth, Humayun Khan, Liaqat Askani, Asif Khan and Abdul Qadir Mandokhel.

While addressing the public on this occasion, she said that she, along with Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the voice of the people. The PPP resolves to regularise temporary housing and give their residents ownership on February 8.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to be made the Prime Minister of Pakistan by stamping the symbol of the arrow. The Benazir Mazdoor Card and Benazir Kissan Card will bring a revolutionary change in your lives, Bibi Aseefa said.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari further said that PPP’s passion is to serve the nation. The arrow is the symbol of the people and should triumph on February 8. The PPP is the only party in this country that gives power to the people. When Bilawal Bhutto becomes the Prime Minister, he will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost and build 3 million houses for the poor throughout the country.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited the areas of Hub River Road, Maripur, Younusabad, and different other places in Baldia and addressed the public. Candidates of the PPP from their respective Constituencies accompanied Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as she campaigned for them.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Poor Road Baldia Hub Pakistan Peoples Party February Women From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

7 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

16 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

16 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

16 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

17 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

17 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

18 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

18 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

18 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

18 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan