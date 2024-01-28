PPP Representative Of Labourers, Workers: Aseefa
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the representative of the labourers and workers of the country.
She expressed this while addressing a gathering of the Party workers in Karachi's Kemari and West districts, on Saturday night. She arrived at Shireen Jinnah Colony, where a mammoth gathering of the people welcomed her. A large number of women were eager to catch a glimpse of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani, former MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, Javed Naguri, Khalil Hoth, Humayun Khan, Liaqat Askani, Asif Khan and Abdul Qadir Mandokhel.
While addressing the public on this occasion, she said that she, along with Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the voice of the people. The PPP resolves to regularise temporary housing and give their residents ownership on February 8.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to be made the Prime Minister of Pakistan by stamping the symbol of the arrow. The Benazir Mazdoor Card and Benazir Kissan Card will bring a revolutionary change in your lives, Bibi Aseefa said.
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari further said that PPP’s passion is to serve the nation. The arrow is the symbol of the people and should triumph on February 8. The PPP is the only party in this country that gives power to the people. When Bilawal Bhutto becomes the Prime Minister, he will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost and build 3 million houses for the poor throughout the country.
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited the areas of Hub River Road, Maripur, Younusabad, and different other places in Baldia and addressed the public. Candidates of the PPP from their respective Constituencies accompanied Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as she campaigned for them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Whenever PML-N came to power, Pakistan progressed: Khawaja Asif6 minutes ago
-
PPP believes in politics of public welfare: Tasneem Qureshi6 minutes ago
-
Landikotal dwellers made vote casting conditional with resolution of water scarcity problem6 minutes ago
-
356 candidates vie for 25 Mansehra Division seats15 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident:16 minutes ago
-
Outbreaks of measles in Upper Kohistan carefully monitoring: Secretary Health16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils its tourism potential at Travel and Adventure Show, New York26 minutes ago
-
KMU conducts centralized Make-Up Test for undergraduate admissions36 minutes ago
-
Dr Farhat urges civil society to engage disable persons in election process45 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, two injured in road mishap56 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Capital Police smart cars fleet ensuring effective patrolling1 hour ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter1 hour ago