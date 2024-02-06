PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and former minister Sardar Umar Gorgage and provincial senior vice president Engineer Hadi Askari said that PPP would sweep the general elections being held on February 8

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and former minister Sardar Umar Gorgage and provincial senior vice president Engineer Hadi Askari said that PPP would sweep the general elections being held on February 8.

They expressed these views while addressing an election meeting held here.

The election meeting was organized in favor of the candidate Haji Muhammad Ramzan Achakzai who is contesting elections from NA-262 constituency and Sardarzada Samad Gorgage, a candidate for PB-42 constituency.

Agha Bashir Dost, Comrade Ali Raza, Tahir Ilmi, Ahdia Batul, Subia Baloch, Agha Shafi, and Abdullah Durrani also spoke on the occasion.

They said that a massive gathering of people of Hazara Town, is ample proof that they would extend full support to PPP in the forthcoming elections. With the vote power, they said that PPP would take all necessary steps to solve the problems of Balochistan region. They said that the PPP is a democratic party of this country, adding that we hope to win the next elections with the help of the voters. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had already announced a people friendly, 10 point manifesto which would be implemented after winning the elections to improve the quality of life of the masses, he added.