PPP workers depart for Karachi to attend Karsaz attack anniversary gathering

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party workers on Sunday departed for Karachi to attend the Karsaz attack anniversary public meeting.

The convoys of hundreds of workers belonging to Jamshoro and Tando Jam led by provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Rawal Sharjeel Memon left for Karachi to attend the Karsaz attack anniversary gathering scheduled on October 17.

Pakistan People's party Sindh chapter had decided to hold the Karsaz attack anniversary public meeting on October 17 instead of October 18,a day earlier, in view of the sanctity of 11th Rabi ul Awal. The publicmeeting will be held in commemoration of the anniversary of the people who had lost their lives in a terrorist attack that targeted former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on October 18, 2007.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders would address the public meeting at Bagh-e-Jinnah