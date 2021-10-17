UrduPoint.com

PPP Workers Depart For Karachi To Attend Karsaz Attack Anniversary Gathering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

PPP workers depart for Karachi to attend Karsaz attack anniversary gathering

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party workers on Sunday departed for Karachi to attend the Karsaz attack anniversary public meeting.

The convoys of hundreds of workers belonging to Jamshoro and Tando Jam led by provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Rawal Sharjeel Memon left for Karachi to attend the Karsaz attack anniversary gathering scheduled on October 17.

Pakistan People's party Sindh chapter had decided to hold the Karsaz attack anniversary public meeting on October 17 instead of October 18,a day earlier, in view of the sanctity of 11th Rabi ul Awal. The publicmeeting will be held in commemoration of the anniversary of the people who had lost their lives in a terrorist attack that targeted former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on October 18, 2007.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders would address the public meeting at Bagh-e-Jinnah

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Attack Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Sharjeel Memon Benazir Bhutto Jamshoro Tando Jam October Sunday

Recent Stories

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

20 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: G ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: Germany Commissioner General

35 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.