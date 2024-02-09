PPPP Zia Abbas Shah wins PS-58 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Syed Zia Abbas Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-58, Tando Allahyar-I by securing 57,217 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rahila Magsi of the Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 42,587.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.47 %.