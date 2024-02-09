PPPP’s Abdul Rauf Khosa Wins PS- 4 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Abdul Rauf Khoa has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-4, Kashmore- I by securing 58,046 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mir Ghalib Hussain Khan, an Independent candidate, who bagged votes 25,758.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 49.75 %.
