PPPP’s Abdul Rauf Khosa wins PS- 4 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Abdul Rauf Khoa has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-4, Kashmore- I by securing 58,046 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mir Ghalib Hussain Khan, an Independent candidate, who bagged votes 25,758.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 49.75 %.