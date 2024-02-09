ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Nafeesa Shah has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-202 Khairpur-I by securing 1,46,083 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, who bagged 28,613 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 45.38 percent.