KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, while censuring CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah for using indecent and intimidating language on Friday said that PPP was once again playing Sindh card to cover up their wrongdoings but their tricks would not work anymore.

He, while speaking to media persons and later addressing a meeting of PTI legislators here at Sindh Assembly building stated that Sindh government plundered public exchequer and resources mercilessly and masses were all set to politically avenge PPP' transgressions and bad governance in the province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh who is also central vice president of PTI said that his party had no personal conflict with Shah but it was battle of people of Sindh against criminal governance of PPP that was even indulging bureaucracy in corrupt practices.

The PPP did not tolerate honest officers in Sindh and was trying to keep those officers in the province who were part of their corrupt systems, Haleem alleged and named various administrative and police services officers belonging to Sindh who were either got transferred out of the province or declined postings.

The Sindh government in presence of a grade 22 officer Naheed Durani posted a grade 20 officer Hassan Naqvi as chairman P&D because he was part of CM's corrupt system, he alleged adding that Sindh had became cemetery of careers of honest officers.

Referring to Sindh High Court's judgment in Muhammad Rashid Bohio's Constitutional Petition numbered D-1555 of 2021, Haleem Adil said that the apex court clearly mentioned that Establishment Division as an employer might transfer any officer to and from province under terms and conditions of the service.

Postings and transfers were a norm in the civil service, particularly in Police and Administrative Services being a shared resource between the federation and the federating units and they were liable to serve in federation as well as in provinces and required to be rotated, he said adding that however, Sindh government was attempting to politicize postings and transfers made under the Rotation Policy.

In order to ensure equitable distribution of these officers, Rotation Policy of PAS/PSP officers was introduced in the year 2000 and later reformed in 2020 in consultation with all Chief Secretaries and other stakeholders, he observed.

He said that long tenures of service in a particular government led to development of individual vested interests which was evident in Sindh where certain officers, instead of imparting public service on principles of merit, neutrality and fairness, had attempted to prolong their tenures in order to protect their individual vested interests.

He said that 62 officers who were transferred in two phases by Establishment Division stayed in Sindh for a period ranging between 11 to 22 years while equally capable and experienced officers were provided as replacement so that the government functioning did not get disrupted.

The demand of Sindh government for retaining only the officers of their own choice is also resulting in politicization of civil services, he maintained.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that PPP had adopted an approach antagonist to Federal government. PPP had become a security risk as its leadership was conspiring against the federation, he added.

Haleem Adil accused PPP of putting career and future of all officers on stake just for the sake of protection of their own corruption and collaborating officers.

"Our stance is clear that corrupt officers should not be posted in Sindh," he declared.

He said that it was regrettable that heirs of Fahmida Sial reached here at Sindh Assembly in search of assassin of their murdered family member. PPP law makers portrayed the murder as a consequence of tribal feud but it was quite illogical as tribal disputes arise between Sardars and Zardars (clan chiefs and affluent persons) while victim family is a poor family.

Haleem Adil also raised concerns that widow of Nazim Jokhio who complained about risks to her life on Thursday evening went out of contact. He said that PTI MPAs Dua Bhutto and Adeeba Hassan were going to residential village of victim family to personally observe the situation.

Haleem said that brother of Nazim Jokhio capitulated to pressure of influential family but widow and mother of the Shaheed Nazim were determined for seeking justice so they were being pressurized and intimidated. Both the women have become a symbol of resistance against the atrocious sardari system in Sindh and it was crucial to provide them security, he said.

Member Sindh Assembly Dua Bhutto speaking at the occasion said that Sheren Jokhio was a brave daughter of Sindh who challenged repressive sardari system. PTI will support widow of Nazim Jokhio in her quest for justice, Dua Bhutto vowed adding that PTI female lawmakers would visit the village Salar Jokhio to verify her well being.

PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Bilal Abdul Gaffar, said that attitude and rhetoric of CM Sindh was regrettable. They were making hue and cry as their corruption had been exposed while audit reports indicate embezzlement and misappropriation of billions of rupees, he said.

Opposition will submit resolution regarding murders of Fehmida Sial and Nazim Jokhio in the assembly so that issue of brutal murders by influential politicians could be discussed on floor of the house, Bilal Gaffar said.